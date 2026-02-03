News

WhatsApp chats reveal arms talks with ‘Comrade DD Mabuza’

Witness claims chat was with Mabuza’s nephew, not the late deputy president

Herman Moloi

Journalist

23/02/2017. Premier of Mpumalanga David Mabuza lifts his hands as he talks about his last ten years as the ANC Chairperson of Mpumalanga and his future plans. Picture: Masi Losi
Former deputy president David Mabuza. (Masi Losi)

WhatsApp chats extracted from witness F’s phone have revealed a firearm dealings conversation between him and someone who had been saved as the late deputy president, David Mabuza.

The WhatsApp message was sent in March 2024 from a number saved as “Comrade DD Mabuza deputy president” and asking Witness F if he knows someone who would be interested in purchasing firearms.

“Hey brother – do you have a market for a compact CQC (close quarter combat) 12-gauge shotgun manufactured in South Africa (pic attached).

“I have access to 750 units in knockdown component form (plus spares) ready for shipping with matching Flash Bang Ammo (see videos) at family price,” the text read.

Firearm picture that "Comrade DD Mabuza" sent to Witness F
The firearm picture 'Comrade DD Mabuza' sent to Witness F. (Madlanga commission) (Madlanga commission)

However, Witness F told the commission that the person he was chatting to was Mabuza’s nephew Simpiwe Mabuza and not the late deputy president himself.

Explaining why he saved Simphiwe’s number as Mabuza’s, Witness F said it was because Simphiwe was obsessed with the late deputy president and often talked about him.

However, evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson said he found that difficult to believe.

Proceedings continue.


