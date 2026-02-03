WhatsApp chats reveal arms talks with ‘Comrade DD Mabuza’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WhatsApp chats extracted from witness F’s phone have revealed a firearm dealings conversation between him and someone who had been saved as the late deputy president, David Mabuza.

The WhatsApp message was sent in March 2024 from a number saved as “Comrade DD Mabuza deputy president” and asking Witness F if he knows someone who would be interested in purchasing firearms.

“Hey brother – do you have a market for a compact CQC (close quarter combat) 12-gauge shotgun manufactured in South Africa (pic attached).

“I have access to 750 units in knockdown component form (plus spares) ready for shipping with matching Flash Bang Ammo (see videos) at family price,” the text read.

The firearm picture 'Comrade DD Mabuza' sent to Witness F. (Madlanga commission) (Madlanga commission)

However, Witness F told the commission that the person he was chatting to was Mabuza’s nephew Simpiwe Mabuza and not the late deputy president himself.

Explaining why he saved Simphiwe’s number as Mabuza’s, Witness F said it was because Simphiwe was obsessed with the late deputy president and often talked about him.

However, evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson said he found that difficult to believe.

Proceedings continue.