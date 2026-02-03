Witness F seeks to block his appearance before Madlanga commission

Witness F, who was meant to appear before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, has brought an application to interdict his appearance.
The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Witness F’s lawyer, Hartley Ngoato, arrived at the commission in Pretoria at 9:34am.
Sowetan understands that Witness F is one of the police officials who was the middleman between alleged cartel members and suspended deputy commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.
This is a developing story.
Sowetan
