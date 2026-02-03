WATCH | Witness F threatens to boycott commission amid court bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senior Counsel Hartley Ngoato of Ngoato Attorneys, testifying during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. File image.

A new Madlanga commission witness has indicated that he will not participate in the hearing should its proceedings continue while his urgent application is still pending at the high.

Witness F served the commission with an urgent application to interdict the proceedings at the commission on Tuesday morning.

“I will not participate,” Witness F told the commission.

WATCH | Witness F's lawyer Hartley Ngoato has told the Madlanga commission that should the proceedings continue today, his client will not participate. Witness F confirmed this.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/cU1llHHq81 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) February 3, 2026

However, commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said that in terms of section six of the commission’s work, it is an offence for a witness to refuse to participate before the commission probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.