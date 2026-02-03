WATCH | Witness F threatens to boycott commission amid court bid

A new Madlanga commission witness has indicated that he will not participate in the hearing should its proceedings continue while his urgent application is still pending at the high.
Witness F served the commission with an urgent application to interdict the proceedings at the commission on Tuesday morning.
“I will not participate,” Witness F told the commission.
However, commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said that in terms of section six of the commission’s work, it is an offence for a witness to refuse to participate before the commission probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
