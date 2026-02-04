DA raises alarm about Gauteng plan to phase out children’s homes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA has warned that Gauteng's plan to phase out children's homes could put vulnerable children at risk.

The DA has raised concerns about a proposed plan to phase out child and youth care centres (CYCCs) by 2030.

The plan was discussed at the 2025 Johannesburg care reform summit hosted by the department of social development (DSD) in partnership with Hope and Homes for Children.

The department agreed to a major change to South Africa’s childcare system, which is to end institutional care and move children into family-based care, such as foster care or reunification with relatives.

It said there would be an immediate ban on children under the age of three in children’s homes. “This would be followed by a gradual reduction in placements, leading to the closure of most CYCCs by 2030.”

The department said the reform is aimed at ensuring children grow up in family environments instead of institutions. However, the DA said the proposal could place vulnerable children at risk if it is not properly planned and funded.

DA spokesperson on social development in the province, Refiloe Ntsekhe, said the CYCCs were not properly consulted about the changes.

“The centres play an important role in caring for children who have been abandoned, abused, neglected or removed from unsafe homes,” she said.

She warned that existing alternatives, such as foster care and safety shelters, are already under pressure and facing backlogs.

Ntsekhe questioned where children under three would be placed if the new rules were implemented without strengthening the system.

“The DA is deeply concerned about the future placement of children under three. Reforms must not disrupt the child protection system,” she said.

The party has announced that it will submit questions to the department of social development to ascertain whether the proposals will be implemented in the province, and how the transition will be managed.

