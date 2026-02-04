EXCLUSIVE | Geordin Hill-Lewis ‘seriously considering’ DA leadership bid as Steenhuisen withdraws

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is thinking about running for the top position at the DA congress in April, but he would still want to remain the mayor of Cape Town. File photo.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has told his caucus that he is “seriously considering” running for leader of the DA after John Steenhuisen announced that he will not seek re-election.

In a Whatsapp message seen by Sunday Times, Hill-Lewis said though he is thinking about running for the top position at the DA congress in April, he would still want to remain the mayor of Cape Town.

Hill-Lewis has previously told lobbyists that he would not contest against his friend Steenhuisen.

With Steenhuisen having announced that he is withdrawing from the race just two months before the conference, Hill-Lewis is considered to be a shoo-in, with his path to becoming DA leader clear.

