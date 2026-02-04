Five things you need to know about Day 52 of Madlanga commission

“Impalas” that had to be delivered to a residential estate in Centurion, conversations about the sale of firearms with “comrade DD Mabuza” and a senior police officer who was a link between suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and alleged cartel members. These are some of the revelations uncovered at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
Here are five things you need to know about what happened when Day 52 of the hearings got underway:
- Witness F brought an urgent application to interdict his appearance before the commission. Among his concerns was he did not want to self-incriminate. The application was dismissed by commission chairperson retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga,
- Madlanga went further to warn Witness F that not answering questions is an offence in terms of the commission’s rules and regulations.
- WhatsApp chats extracted from Witness F’s cellphone showed he had arms deal conversations with a person he saved as “comrade DD Mabuza deputy president”.
- WhatsApp messages also revealed alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala allegedly bought Impalas for Sibiya.
- The proceedings had to adjourn early after Witness F’s lawyer Hartley Ngoato told the commission he was feeling lightheaded as the last meal he had was on Monday afternoon.
