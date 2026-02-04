Five things you need to know about Day 52 of Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“Impalas” that had to be delivered to a residential estate in Centurion, conversations about the sale of firearms with “comrade DD Mabuza” and a senior police officer who was a link between suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and alleged cartel members. These are some of the revelations uncovered at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

Here are five things you need to know about what happened when Day 52 of the hearings got underway: