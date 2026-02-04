‘Mathale ordered arrest of celebrity basher for Mbalula insult’ — Witness F

Witness F has told the Madlanga commission of alleged political interference by police deputy minister Cassel Mathale, saying he ordered the arrest of celebrity basher Musa Khawula after he insulted ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Here are the top talking points that came out of Wednesday’s proceedings:
- Witness F accused deputy police minister Mathale of pressurising deputy national police commissioner Gen Shadrack Sibiya to arrest Khawula after he insulted Mbalula and Sandton-based businessman Ze Nxumalo. (Mathale has denied the allegations levelled against him.)
- Witness F also told the commission that, to his knowledge, Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala met with Sibiya when he went to Sibiya’s office to complain about his SAPS tender in December 2023.
- It also emerged that Witness F shared the warrant for Khawula’s arrest with Matlala so that Matlala could help police arrest Khawula.
- Witness F told the commission that the only reason he was in possession of Matlala’s bank card was because Matlala had left it in a jet-ski boat belonging to the late taxi boss Jonathan Msibi.
