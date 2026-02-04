Mathale refutes claims of interference in Musa Khawula case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale has refuted claims that he pressured Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to arrest celebrity blogger Musa Khawula. File image.

Police deputy minister Cassel Mathale has denied that he put pressure on the office of suspended deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to arrest celebrity basher Musa Khawula.

This comes after Khawula insulted ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and businessman Ze Nxumalo.

On Wednesday, Witness F, testifying at the Madlanga commission probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, said his boss told him that the office of Cassel Mathale was pressurising him to arrest Khawula.

Mathale denied the allegations: “I have never had any such discussion with General Sibiya for the arrest of Musa Khawula or any other person. I am also not aware of anyone who would have given such pressure from my office,” he said.

The warrant is in relation to a case opened by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and businessman Ze Nxumalo who claimed to have been insulted by celebrity blogger, Musa Khawula.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/tj1OtrQYJr — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) February 4, 2026

Witness F said as a result he sent the warrant of arrest to alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala so he could help him make an arrest.

The arrest of Khawula came a few days after the celebrity blogger exposed Matlala’s alleged crime on Twitter.