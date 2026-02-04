Mathale refutes claims of interference in Musa Khawula case

Police deputy minister Cassel Mathale has denied that he put pressure on the office of suspended deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to arrest celebrity basher Musa Khawula.
This comes after Khawula insulted ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and businessman Ze Nxumalo.
On Wednesday, Witness F, testifying at the Madlanga commission probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, said his boss told him that the office of Cassel Mathale was pressurising him to arrest Khawula.
Mathale denied the allegations: “I have never had any such discussion with General Sibiya for the arrest of Musa Khawula or any other person. I am also not aware of anyone who would have given such pressure from my office,” he said.
The warrant is in relation to a case opened by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and businessman Ze Nxumalo who claimed to have been insulted by celebrity blogger, Musa Khawula.— Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) February 4, 2026
Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/tj1OtrQYJr
Witness F said as a result he sent the warrant of arrest to alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala so he could help him make an arrest.
The arrest of Khawula came a few days after the celebrity blogger exposed Matlala’s alleged crime on Twitter.
