Steenhuisen’s move ‘positions DA well’ for upcoming elections

DA Leader John Steenhuisen announces his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race during a media briefing at Riverside Hotel in Durban on February 4, 2026.

In what has been interpreted as a show of force aimed at his detractors, outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen gathered his supporters around him as he bowed out of the leadership race.

After serving two terms as federal leader, Steenhuisen announced on Wednesday that he would not be standing for re-election when the party convenes its elective conference in April.

Choosing to speak in Durban, the city that shaped his politics, he was supported by colleagues such as ministers Dean Macpherson and Leon Schreiber and his family. They were joined by Chris Pappas, Francois Rodgers and Martin Meyer.

Macpherson is the public works minister, Schreiber is home affairs minister, Pappas is uMngeni mayor, Rodgers is KZN MEC for finance and DA provincial leader, and Meyer is the MEC for public works in KZN.

In his speech, Steenhuisen wasted no time crediting himself for having elevated the party from being a mere opposition into a force to be reckoned with.

“Against all the odds, a party that once languished at 1.7% of the national vote, that was subsequently seen as little more than a regional party and regarded as too arrogant and oppositional to play any national role, now carried the hopes and dreams of our 3.5-million voters into national government for the first time ever,” Steenhuisen said.

He said it was under his leadership that the demise of the ANC was orchestrated, praising President Cyril Ramaphosa for giving the DA a shot at governance.

“The DA successfully negotiated the formation of the government of national unity with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“DA members were sworn in as ministers, deputy ministers, deputy speaker, chairpersons and portfolio committee chairs in the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces, and as MECs and deputy speaker in KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

While Steenhuisen chose not to take questions from journalists, insiders believe his move will put the DA in a better position leading up to the local government elections.

“It was risky to keep Steenhuisen at the helm amid the internal wranglings. A new leader with a new vision will put us in a good position to do well in the elections,” a source told Sowetan.

Steenhuisen’s decision comes hot on the heels of an investigation by the party that cleared him of misusing his party-issued credit card.

His exit leaves the door open for Geordin Hill-Lewis, 39, the Cape Town mayor, to be endorsed as the next party leader. His name has been touted in various circles as a leading contender.

Sthembiso Ngema, DA deputy leader in KwaZulu-Natal and one of Steenhuisen’s confidants, told Sowetan there was nothing sinister about Steenhuisen’s sudden announcement. He, however, conceded that as the KZN arm of the DA, they had already made their intention clear to nominate Steenhuisen when the party opened the nomination process.

“More than anything, John’s decision was motivated by the fact that being a minister is a full-time job. Sometimes as a leader he might be needed to do party work in constituencies, but because of a busy schedule he is not always available and this compromises the party,” Ngema said.

Sources said the DA was now looking at electing as leader someone who was not serving in the GNU.