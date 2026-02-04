‘Tshepo Mahanuke’s hotel’ closed for bylaw infringement and debt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Johannesburg has shut down a luxury boutique hotel allegedly owned by the treasurer-general of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement for alleged serious contraventions of bylaws and outstanding municipal debt exceeding R1.3m.

Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand is owned by Tshepo Mahanuke and is where Mayibuye recently held its conference. It was closed on Tuesday.

Sowetan spoke to the movement’s spokesperson, Sidney Baloyi, who said the party was not linked to the non-compliance issue

“Mayibuye is totally irrelevant to Mhulu’s non-compliance issue. It is a matter between them and the City of Johannesburg.”

Calls to Mahanuke went unanswered and he had not responded to messages at the time of publication.

According to the city, the property was operating without approved zoning rights, had no city-approved building plans, and failed to meet fire safety bylaws.

“Due to the identified fire safety risks, a prohibition notice was issued, and the owner/occupier was instructed to cease all unauthorised activities immediately. Further enforcement action will follow in accordance with municipal legislation,” the city said.

City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said Mayibuye Afrika recently held its conference at the hotel.

He said that on the day of the inspection, city officials found the chair of the party and the deputy secretary-general there.

“The chair and deputy secretary-general were allegedly on the property. We asked both of them to vacate their rooms,” Modingoane said.