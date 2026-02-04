WATCH | Mautla obtained gun licence just days before fatal incident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Murder accused Tselane Lebogang Mautla appeared at the Temba magistrate's court for negligently shooting 5-year-old Obakeng Minyuku last month.

The woman arrested in connection with the murder of five-year-old Obakeng Minyuku obtained her firearm licence just a week before the fatal shooting.

This emerged on Wednesday when Tselane Lebogang Mautla, who allegedly fired the fatal shot, applied for bail at the Temba magistrate’s court.

Investigating officer Sgt Thomas Ngwenya told the court that Mautla’s 9mm firearm was legally licensed and that she received the licence on January 15 or 16.

He said on the day of the incident, Mautla had been “recklessly” handling the firearm in Chris Hani, Hammanskraal, while Obakeng was next to her home with other children.

“She was trying to put it [on] safe, but there was a bullet inside that went off,” Ngwenya said.

Asked whether there was any reason for Mautla to have used the firearm, Ngwenya said there was no threat to her life.

“There was no danger or anything that prompted her to have that firearm at the time,” he said.

Murder accused Tselane Lebogang Mautla appearing at the Temba magistrate's court accused of negligently shooting 5-year-old Obakeng Minyuku last month. (Thulani Mbele)

Ngwenya said he opposed Mautla’s release on bail.

“The accused person is residing just next to the family of the deceased. They are very hurt about what happened. Her handling of the firearm was reckless,” he said.

He added that Mautla should have known that something could go wrong while handling the weapon in her yard.

Ngwenya said the firearm had been sent for ballistic testing.

“The community will be shocked if she is released on bail,” he said.

He also told the court that Obakeng’s family was opposed to her release.

Murder accused Tselane Lebogang Mautla is appearing in the Temba magistrate’s court in connection with the killing of Obakeng Minyuku, five, who was shot over a week ago outside Mautla's home while she was "testing her gun". Mautla is applying for bail.

Video: @J_chabalala pic.twitter.com/kXlX4zMWwS — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) February 4, 2026

“The parents of the child said if she is released on bail, then she must rather give them back their child. The mother is very hurt,” he said.

Ngwenya warned that the community was angry and that he feared for Mautla’s safety should she be released.

Mautla, through her attorney Matsobane Lekgothoane, pleaded with the court to grant her bail of R2,000.

Lekgothoane told the court his client was the primary breadwinner for her two children, aged 16 and five.

Although unemployed, she said she owned a tavern which supported her family and generated an income of about R12,000 a month.

She said in the event that she cannot stay in Chris Hani, she was willing to relocate to another area.

Mautla also said she co-operated by handing herself and the weapon to the police.

Lekgothoane said his client did not intend to shoot the victim, but magistrate Kobashini Stone warned him not to discuss things that would be ventilated in the trial court.

The courtroom was packed with community members and Obakeng’s family.

Mautla faces a murder charge after Obakeng’s death on January 24. She lived on the same street as the child, four houses away.

Sowetan