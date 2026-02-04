WATCH | WhatsApp chats reveal cartel link to Gauteng crime head

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 27 2025 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

WhatsApp chats extracted from Witness F reveal that Vusi “Cat” Matlala allegedly met with Gauteng head of organised crime Richard Shibiri at deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya’s home.

Explaining the reason he, Matlala, Sibiya and Shibiri met at 7.30pm on September 14 2024 at Sibiya’s home, Witness F said it was a thanksgiving event.

Evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson also quizzed Witness F about how he knew about Sibiya and Matlala’s relationship, to which he said he first became aware of it in December 2023.

Madlanga commission chief evidence leader, Adv Matthew Chaskalson, on Wednesday said Gauteng head of organised crime Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri warned gossip blogger, Musa Khawula, not to write about alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala because he is a “good guy”… pic.twitter.com/EF9MVOyy2s — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) February 4, 2026

“Sibiya called me to his office and, upon arrival, he told me there is someone I need to fetch, and when I got downstairs I met a person unbeknown to me. That person was Mr Matlala. He [Matlala] told me he was there to complain about his tender with SAPS,” Witness F responded.

The Madlanga commission heard that after Gauteng head of organised crime, Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, shared celebrity blogger, Musa Khawula's posts about alleged criminal cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala with Witness F, a warrant of arrest for Khawula subsequently emerged, with… pic.twitter.com/IsWWWOHea1 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) February 4, 2026

