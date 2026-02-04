News

WATCH | WhatsApp chats reveal cartel link to Gauteng crime head

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 27 2025 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu (Frennie Shivambu)

WhatsApp chats extracted from Witness F reveal that Vusi “Cat” Matlala allegedly met with Gauteng head of organised crime Richard Shibiri at deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya’s home.

Explaining the reason he, Matlala, Sibiya and Shibiri met at 7.30pm on September 14 2024 at Sibiya’s home, Witness F said it was a thanksgiving event.

Evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson also quizzed Witness F about how he knew about Sibiya and Matlala’s relationship, to which he said he first became aware of it in December 2023.

“Sibiya called me to his office and, upon arrival, he told me there is someone I need to fetch, and when I got downstairs I met a person unbeknown to me. That person was Mr Matlala. He [Matlala] told me he was there to complain about his tender with SAPS,” Witness F responded.

Sowetan


