WATCH | Woman accused of shooting 5-year-old wants bail of R2,000

Murder accused Tselane Lebogang Mautla appearing at the Temba magistrate's court accused of negligently shooting five-year-old Obakeng Minyuku last month.

The woman accused of shooting dead five-year-old Obakeng Minyuku in Chris Hani, Temba, in Hammanskraal, has appeared in the Temba magistrate’s court where she asked for bail.

The incident happened on the evening of Saturday, January 24. Tselane Lebogang Mautla was in her yard when the firearm went off while Obakeng was near her home with other children.

Here are five things that came out of court:

Mautla wants R2,000 bail and says she will comply with any bail conditions imposed.

She is willing to relocate and move to her parents’ home in Mabopane should she be given bail.

She is unemployed but owns a tavern from which she earns R12,000 per month. She says she is the primary caregiver to her two minor children, aged 16 and five.

