WATCH | Woman accused of shooting 5-year-old wants bail of R2,000

The woman accused of shooting dead five-year-old Obakeng Minyuku in Chris Hani, Temba, in Hammanskraal, has appeared in the Temba magistrate’s court where she asked for bail.
The incident happened on the evening of Saturday, January 24. Tselane Lebogang Mautla was in her yard when the firearm went off while Obakeng was near her home with other children.
Here are five things that came out of court:
- Mautla wants R2,000 bail and says she will comply with any bail conditions imposed.
- She is willing to relocate and move to her parents’ home in Mabopane should she be given bail.
- She is unemployed but owns a tavern from which she earns R12,000 per month. She says she is the primary caregiver to her two minor children, aged 16 and five.
Sad for both the families— Love SA (@Modisanecharles) February 4, 2026
- The investigating officer Sgt Thomas Ngwenya opposed bail, saying Obakeng’s family and the community were angry.
- Ngwenya said Mautla was reckless in handling her 9mm gun on the evening of the incident. He said from their investigation, she was trying to “put it [on] safety” when a shot went off.
- Ngwenya said Mautla obtained her firearm licence a week before the incident - on January 15 or 16.
