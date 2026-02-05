10% drop in Limpopo road fatalities during festive season: Ramathuba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has announced a significant decline in road crashes and fatalities in the province during the 2025/2026 festive season, attributing the improvement to strengthened road safety interventions.

Ramathuba said the statistics cover the period from December 1 2025 to January 15, and reflect a marked improvement compared with the same period in the previous financial year.

“We are pleased to report that Limpopo province managed to achieve a commendable 14% reduction in road crashes, and a 10% decline in road fatalities compared to the previous financial year figures for the same period,” she said.

“Such statistics reflect the efficacy of our committed road safety interventions.”

According to the premier, the province recorded 125 fatal crashes during the festive season — a notable decrease from 145 in the previous year. The number of fatalities also declined from 190 to 171.

“Behind these numbers lies the story of lives saved and families preserved from the anguish associated with road fatalities,” said Ramathuba.

Despite the overall improvement, Ramathuba warned that certain routes and behaviours remain a major concern. She revealed that the N1 corridor emerged as the deadliest route in the province during the reporting period.

“We must also confront the unsettling findings of this report. The N1 corridor emerged as the deadliest route during this time, claiming 25 lives.”

Driver behaviour continues to be the leading cause of fatal crashes in the province, she said.

“The data analysis further confirms that driver behaviour is the predominant factor leading to these tragic accidents, with reckless driving practices, particularly unsafe overtaking, implicated in 115 of these fatalities.”

Pedestrian safety was also flagged as a serious challenge, with 48 pedestrians losing their lives during the period under review. “Many of these incidents were classified as hit-and-run cases, which reveals a distressing disregard for human life and for the law.”

On enforcement efforts, Ramathuba reported that:

259 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol;

nine were apprehended for excessive speeding; and

20 overloaded taxis and buses were impounded for roadworthiness issues and failure to comply with required documentation.

The government will continue to intensify its efforts to reduce road deaths in the province, she said.

“We must remain vigilant and dedicated to our mission. Each life lost on our roads is a tragedy that resonates deeply within our communities. We pledge to fortify law enforcement, enhance road safety education and work collaboratively with road users and stakeholders to continue reducing road-related incidents.”

Ramathuba expressed gratitude to traffic officers, law enforcement agencies and partners involved in ensuring road safety over the festive period.

“The numbers we have reported are not just numbers. These are family members, parents, children left as orphans, siblings, aunts and uncles who perished on our roads. We can do better.”

