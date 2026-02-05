Court denies Carrim bid to block commission appearance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suleiman Carrim, who is in the spotlight at the Madlanga commission.

North West businessman Suliman Carrim, who allegedly helped Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala secure a R350-million SAPS tender, is set to appear before the Madlanga commission on Friday.

This comes after his urgent application to interdict his appearance before the commission probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Reacting to the judgment handed down by the Johannesburg high court, commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said: “We look forward to Mr Carrim appearing tomorrow (Friday).

“He has been subpoenaed to appear tomorrow, and that is what we expect.”

Michaels added that Carrim knows that it is an offence not to appear before the commission when ordered to do so.

Previous witnesses alleged that Carrim influenced senior police officials and was a middleman between suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and Matlala.

The witnesses alleged Carrim assisted Matlala when the SAPS failed to pay his invoices.