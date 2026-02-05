DA MP Kohler Barnard again denies Mkhwanazi’s ‘erroneous’ leak allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard has again dismissed allegations by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that she disclosed classified information regarding crime intelligence spending and operations.

Mkhwanazi had previously alleged that Kohler Barnard acted unlawfully by publicly revealing sensitive information obtained as a member of the joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI).

Appearing on Thursday before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, Kohler Barnard — who is also a member of the committee — testified as a witness to set the record straight. She was questioned by other MPs about her alleged role in revealing classified information.

In her testimony, Kohler Barnard explained that the information in question was already in the public domain and that the relevant communications occurred before she was even appointed to the JSCI.

“I believe he thought I was a leak from the joint standing committee on intelligence,” she told the committee. “However, the JSCI did not even exist at that stage; it was established only on April 1. All of this happened way before that.”

In January 2025, News24 reported that crime intelligence had splurged R22.7m of its secret funds to purchase a luxury 24-bedroom hotel in Pretoria North, this while some officers hold meetings in fast food restaurants. Following that, Kohler Bernard called for an investigation.

She specifically addressed allegations that she had leaked details about property purchases and hotel expenses. “I have no idea how the information about the hotel came to be in the newspapers. I was a member of the police portfolio committee at the time, and I was speaking in that capacity because I was shocked by what was being revealed.”

Kohler Barnard reiterated her demand for an apology from Mkhwanazi, describing his claims as an “erroneous belief” fuelled by anger.

“I was not happy to be labelled a criminal when I believe I was simply doing the job every MP is required to do: oversight.”

When asked if she had heard from Mkhwanazi or received an apology, she confirmed she had not.

“He has my number; he could have asked me beforehand, but he chose not to. We have a history, but he made no effort to discuss it with me.”

She emphasised the strict confidentiality of the JSCI, noting that she had always tried to raise concerns about corruption through the proper channels.

Regarding Mkhwanazi’s controversial July 6 media briefing, Kohler Barnard described him as a “frustrated officer”.

“What I heard was a very frustrated officer who felt let down by the system. Much of what he said can be tracked as real and honest, but other items I am cautious about and require proof,” she said. “I don’t know what the ramifications will be for him — whether he will be seen as a whistleblower — but that is exactly what this committee is looking into.”

Kohler Barnard shed light on the long-standing friction between herself and Mkhwanazi.

She recalled when Mkhwanazi was appointed acting national commissioner at the age of 38, noting that even he expressed surprise at being promoted over 20 senior generals.

While acknowledging his “unparalleled” field expertise, she admitted to having initial doubts about his administrative capabilities. She noted that while she initially gave him the benefit of the doubt, she later reported him to the public protector and suggested his removal after allegations of wrongdoing.

“I have done the same with other officials when I suspected misconduct, but he took it very personally. That is the only reason I can think of for his personal attack against me.”

