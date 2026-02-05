News

Five things you need to know about Brig Rachel Matjeng’s testimony

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

SAPS accounting officer Brig Rachel Matjeng appeared before the Madlanga commission where she was quizzed about her relationship with Vusi “Cat” Matlala and the role she played in him getting a R350m SAPS tender.

Here are the five key takes from her testimony on Thursday:

  • Matjeng assumed the head of section for quality management in crime record and crime scene management in SAPS seven months before Matlala was awarded the SAPS tender in 2024.
  • Matjeng told the commission that since 2017 she had been in an on-off relationship with Matlala and described him as humble, respectful and romantic human.
  • Commissioner Mbuyiseli Madlanga told Matjeng that her conversation with Matlala appeared to be part of a “businesslike” relationship.
  • Commissioner Sesi Baloyi revealed that Matlala gave Matjeng more than R113,000 between 2019 and 2021, at the height of their romance.
  • She claimed the money received from Matlala in 2025 was for her friend who owns a butchery.

