WATCH | Gifts from Matlala unrelated to R350m SAPS tender, Brig Matjeng tells Madlanga inquiry

Brig Rachel Matjeng is among five officials referred to law enforcement officials for criminal investigation.

A senior police officer in the South African Police Service (SAPS) who was responsible for overseeing the implementation of the R350m SAPS tender that was awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala says she was in a relationship with the alleged cartel member, and he used to give her money.

“The monies and gifts received from Matlala from 2017 are gifts from a boyfriend. None of the gifts from him were related to me having an influence on the awarding of the tender or the execution of the tender,” Brig Rachel Matjeng testified at the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

Matjeng, the head of section for quality management in crime record and crime scene management in SAPS, told the commission that she did not play any role in the bidding and awarding of the tender, adding that after Matlala was awarded the tender she tried to recuse herself, but her superior refused.

She said she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Matlala since 2017.

Matjeng is among the five officials that have been referred to law enforcement officials for criminal investigation, as it was found that there is prima facie evidence against them.

Matlala’s company, Medicare24, secured the contract to provide health services to SAPS employees in 2024, but it was later cancelled by national police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola, who cited alleged procurement irregularities.

Masemola alleged that the contract was awarded under questionable circumstances. The SAPS has since launched an investigation into the awarding of the contract.

