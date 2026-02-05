Household debt crisis deepens as betting drains stretched budgets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gambling is emerging as a silent but growing driver of household financial distress, deepening debt pressures as South African consumers grapple with rising living costs.

According to DebtBusters, gambling activity is widespread among consumers seeking debt counselling, often diverting money away from essentials such as food, transport and debt repayments.

In many cases, repeated spending on online gambling apps builds up rapidly over a few months, adding to already stretched budgets and increasing reliance on credit.

DebtBusters executive head Benay Sager told the media on Wednesday that gambling is increasingly visible in consumer spending patterns, particularly on payday. He said small amounts are often placed before payday and later escalate into much larger sums once salaries are paid.

(Karen Moolman)

These repeated transactions not only drain income, but they also attract bank transaction fees, further eroding take-home pay. The behaviour contributes to an emerging financial epidemic as consumers falsely believe gambling can supplement their income. This trend comes against the backdrop of a decade-long deterioration in household finances, despite recent improvements in consumer confidence.

The Q4 2025 Debt Index released on Wednesday shows that though interest rate cuts in 2025 and lower inflation helped ease pressure, expenses continue to outpace income growth by a wide margin.

Though the average interest rate for unsecured debt is somewhat lower, at 21.9%, it remains stubbornly high. Debt counselling is the best way to restructure this debt, reducing unsecured rates to about 2.6% per annum and negotiating vehicle debt to more manageable levels — Benay Sager, DebtBusters executive head

Over the past decade, electricity tariffs have risen by 165%, petrol prices by 74%, and cumulative inflation by 49%, while income growth has lagged far behind.

As a result, the organisation said consumers applying for debt counselling in the fourth quarter of 2025 needed 71% of their take-home pay just to service their debt. This is the highest level since 2017 and highlights how little room households have to absorb financial shocks.