‘I have been strongly lobbied’ - Msimanga

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga says he has been asked to stand for the now-vacant top leadership position.

“I have been lobbied, and I am now strongly being lobbied following what has transpired.”

These are the words of DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga after John Steenhuisen’s announcement on Wednesday that he would not be contesting for the leadership position.

The DA is expected to hold its federal congress in April.

Msimanga said he was weighing his options.

“I haven’t made up my mind, but there are people who are calling me and are asking me to stand,” he said.

The DA in Gauteng is believed to be backing Msimanga to be elected to the national structure, though not necessarily as the party leader.

They believe his popularity extends beyond provinces and that his only Achilles’ heel could be the Western Cape.

“Look, I think he can still serve at the national level in a different capacity. But it all depends on who the [other] contenders are and what is going to be done [during negotiations],” said a DA Gauteng source.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Wednesday told his caucus he was “seriously considering” contesting for the position after Steenhuisen announced his withdrawal.

Hill-Lewis previously told lobbyists that he would not contest against Steenhuisen as he was a friend, but he is now considered to be a shoo-in to become DA leader.

Following Steenhuisen’s withdrawal announcement, Hill-Lewis told his caucus in a WhatsApp message seen by this publication that he had already started receiving calls and texts asking “about my intentions”.

“Before I answer anyone else, I need to speak to you first,” he said. “I want you to know that I am seriously considering today’s announcement and my next steps.

“Whatever I decide to do, if I do stand as leader, it is still my clear intention to remain as mayor and to seek re-election shoulder to shoulder with all of you.”

