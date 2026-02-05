IN PICS | Tears and memories at prayer service for horrific taxi, truck crash which claimed 11 lives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Families and friends of the 11 victims of the Isipingo road accident gathered for a mass prayer and memorial service at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on February 5 2026.

The widower of a victim in the horrific taxi and truck accident which claimed the lives of 11 people on the R102 in Isipingo says his wife was in mourning and wasn’t meant to be travelling on the day of the crash.

Bheki Mkhize said he and his wife, Nteboheng Mkhize, 51, had buried their daughter in November, and while she was grieving, she wanted to intervene in a family dispute.

He was speaking at a moving memorial service for the victims of last week’s tragedy at uMlazi’s King Zwelithini stadium on Thursday.

Bheki Mkhize speaks about his wife, who was one of the 11 victims of the Isipingo road accident, during the mass prayer and memorial service at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on February 5 2026. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

“My wife really loved her family, and she found herself in the carnage because she was on her way to intervene in family disputes,” said Mkhize.

The couple had recently settled in uMgababa, south of Durban.

“We were just starting with our healing journey and now my wife has left me with a 10-year-old son. It’s very painful and I feel for all the other families who are also grief-stricken. What we saw was unbelievable, and we also did not know if it was indeed our loved ones,” said Mkhize.

He called on the community to forgive the taxi driver.

“He did not plan to go and cause such a massive accident,” said Mkhize.

Families and friends of the 11 victims of the Isipingo road accident gathered for a mass prayer and memorial service at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on February 5 2026. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Another family member, Xolile Sosibo, remembered her nephew Maqhawe Sosibo, 33, as a loving man.

He said Maqhawe had left his vehicle at his uMlazi home to visit a friend in Isipingo that morning.

“ He [Maqhawe] had taken a few days off work because he had an infection on his foot because he always wears safety boots at work,” said Sosibo.

“We went to the police station and we were directed to Park Rynie mortuary. I identified my nephew by his feet.”

She said the tragedy came after she had ended a fasting at the church, calling on churches to pray for an end to road carnage.

Sibongiseni and Mandla Shange, the sons of Teresa Shange, who was one of the 11 victims in the Isipingo road accident, attended the mass prayer and memorial service for all the victims. The service took place at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on February 5 2026. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

A visibly distraught Sibongiseni Shange, who lost his mother Bangeni, 69, called for accountability from freight business operators.

Bangeni was on her way to Isipingo to draw money for their helper when the tragedy occured.

He was speaking alongside his uncle Mandla.

“She was a good person and prayerful woman. Even the helper has told us that before leaving the home she had made a short prayer. There is clearly some mystery as to how God communicates with his people. We plead with people to take caution whenever driving on the road,” said Mandla Shange.

Principal of Swelihle High School Zandile Sithole speaks to media during the mass prayer and memorial service for the 11 victims of the Isipingo road accident held at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on February 5 2026. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Swelihle High School principal Zandile Sithole said the school was devastated after learning that the accident had claimed the life of its grade 11 pupil, Samkelo Sithole, 18.

She said the teenager had joined the school in 2022 and fellow pupils were distraught to hear about the death.

Mduduzi Mcineka from Santaco speaks to media during the mass prayer and memorial service for the 11 victims of the Isipingo road accident held at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on February 5 2026. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

South African national taxi council ( Santaco) southern regional treasurer, Mduduzi Mcineka said, “We are heartbroken. This accident has left us shamed. In our line of business we carry breadwinners. We are trying by all means to help the victims during this difficult time.”

Funerals for the victims are expected to take place this weekend.

TimesLIVE