Msimanga, Hill-Lewis consider DA top job amid strong lobbying

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Solly Msimanga is facing scrutiny over how much he knew about of a R12-billion contract awarded to an engineering consultancy to manage the city’s infrastructure projects.

The announcement by DA leader John Steenhuisen that he would not seek re-election has sparked a leadership race to succeed him that could see Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis competing against Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga.

The two popular leaders have confirmed that they were being lobbied to take over the party reins when the DA holds its congress in April.

Yesterday, Hill-Lewis told his caucus he was “seriously considering” contesting for the position after Steenhuisen announced his withdrawal.

And Msimanga said he was “applying his mind” following strong lobbying to also throw his hat in the ring.

Hill-Lewis previously told lobbyists that he would not contest against Steenhuisen as he was a friend, but he is now considered to be a shoo-in to become DA leader

Following Steenhuisen’s withdrawal announcement, Hill-Lewis told his caucus in a WhatsApp message seen by this publication that he had already started receiving calls and texts asking “about my intentions”.

“Before I answer anyone else, I need to speak to you first,” he said. “I want you to know that I am seriously considering today’s announcement and my next steps.

“Whatever I decide to do, if I do stand as leader, it is still my clear intention to remain as mayor and to seek re-election shoulder to shoulder with all of you.”

Hill-Lewis said he was “incredibly proud” of this team and what they had achieved together.

“This [the Western Cape] is the DA’s biggest government and our strongest platform. And I still feel very inspired by our mission in Cape Town. And you are quite a lekker bunch of people to work with.”

Meanwhile, Msimanga confirmed he was weighing his options after receiving calls from lobbyists asking him to stand.

“I haven’t made up my mind, but there are people who are calling me and are asking me to stand,” he said.

“I have been lobbied, and I am now strongly being lobbied following what has transpired.”

This publication understands that Msimanga had been lobbied for several positions, including that of federal chairperson, but that Steenhuisen’s withdrawal from the race has triggered strong calls for him to consider going for the top position.

Should he agree and win, Msimanga will be the second black leader to hold the position in the party, following Mmusi Maimane.

He is now facing pressure to make a decision, with many saying he will have to make a pronouncement before the end of this week, as Hill-Lewis had all but decided.

The DA in Gauteng is believed to be backing Msimanga to be elected to the national structure, though not necessarily as the party leader.

They believe his popularity extends beyond provinces and that his only Achilles’ heel could be the Western Cape.

“Look, I think he can still serve at the national level in a different capacity. But it all depends on who the [other] contenders are and what is going to be done [during negotiations],” said a DA Gauteng source.

“He [Msimang] is engaging with a number of people, and I think he will soon make up his mind [as to] whether he is running and what the margins will be because he doesn’t want to run to lose.

“There’s been quite a number of provincial leaders who have called him,” said the source, “and obviously these are people who are saying to him ‘step up’.”

Sowetan