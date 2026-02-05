Operators to give reasons for scholar transport suspension in Gauteng

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A body representing scholar transport drivers contracted to the Gauteng department of education is expected to outline the circumstances that led to it suspending scholar transport services across the province.

The Gauteng Small Bus Operating Council (GASBOC) is holding a media briefing on Thursday, four days after drivers suspended operations and left many pupils who depend on scholar transport to and from school stranded.

The suspension comes after delays in payments by the Gauteng department of education, prompting some scholar transport operators to halt services.

The suspension has left pupils in the Khutsong, West Rand, community stranded, forcing many to walk up to five kilometres to and from school. Pupils are required to cross dangerous rivers using an unbarricaded bridge, raising concerns about safety.

One parent, Neo-entle Motone, said they were deeply frustrated by the situation.

“Since Monday, I have dedicated myself to escorting children to and from school along this unsafe route, particularly where they are forced to cross the river. I witnessed a grade 1 pupil fall shortly after crossing the river while being carried by a fellow pupil.

“As parents and community patrollers, we are supposed to help ensure that our children leave home safely, arrive at school on time and return home unharmed, but the current conditions place their lives at risk.”

The department confirmed on Tuesday it is engaging with service providers to resolve outstanding payments.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has appealed to operators to resume services while internal financial processes are finalised and reiterated the department’s commitment to settling valid invoices.

He said the safety and wellbeing of pupils remained a priority, adding that the department was confident that engagements would lead to the resumption of services.

“We appealed to service providers to provide continuous uninterrupted transportation of all learners under the programme as we work tirelessly within available financial processes to finalise payments.

“While these matters are being resolved, the department has advised schools to use appropriate academic recovery measures to ensure that teaching and learning remains on track,” Chiloane said.