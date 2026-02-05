SAPS whistleblowers detail targeted victimisation after reporting internal crime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of criminality in the criminal justice system has heard harrowing accounts of alleged victimisation of police officers who reported criminal activity within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The committee, which is investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, received submissions on Wednesday from three active SAPS members.

Among them was Capt Sekodi Ramalepe, who detailed a persistent pattern of corruption, maladministration and gross irregularities within the forensic science division.

Ramalepe testified that he and his colleagues have spent years reporting glaring acts of criminality, including drug theft, irregular appointments and procurement fraud. However, he claimed their efforts were systematically ignored or suppressed by senior leadership.

