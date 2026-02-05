News

Trade minister Parks Tau heads to China seeking duty-free export access

Reuters Agency

Minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau. File photo.
Trade minister Parks Tau will travel to China from Thursday to Saturday to sign the China–Africa Economic Partnership Agreement which will see South African exports gain duty-free access to the Chinese market, says Tau’s office.

South Africa is seeking to boost exports amid a tariff row with the US, its second-largest bilateral trading partner after China.

US President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on South African exports to the US in August, the highest rate in sub-Saharan Africa.

Tau’s trip to China “comes at a time when South Africa is pursuing an objective of market diversification and export growth”, his office said on Thursday.

Tau will also meet Chinese companies interested in investing in South Africa during his visit.

