DJ Oskido reflects on meeting DJ Mgiftana and their musical journey ahead of Vinyl Bromance session

Veteran DJ and music producer Oskido has reflected on his long-standing relationship with DJ Mgiftana, opening up about how they met and how their journey has evolved inside and outside the music business.

Oskido said he first encountered Mgiftana while Mgiftana was finding his footing in the industry, pushing his sound and carving a space for himself.

“I first met Mgiftana through the music scene when he was coming up and pushing his sound. What stood out for me was his passion and dedication to music. Over time we connected more, shared ideas and our relationship grew through the love of music,” Oskido said.

According to Oskido, their bond has been built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to preserving the culture of DJing.

DJ Oskido selecting vinyls with DJ Mgiftana. (Instagram)

“Our journey has been about learning from each other, respecting different sounds and eras and keeping the culture alive. It’s always great to see how artists grow and find their space in the industry,” he said.

The duo recently shared decks during a Vinyl Bromance session, a moment Oskido said held special significance, especially for DJs who began their careers spinning vinyl.

“Today sharing a vinyl session together is special because vinyl is where many of us started. It brings back the essence of DJing and reminds us why we fell in love with music in the first place.

“Doing the Vinyl Bromance session together was about celebrating that connection, the history and the journey we continue to build in music,” he said. TshisaLIVE