Khutsong pupils at risk as transport strike continues

Children catching lefties to school in Khutsong due to bus transport strike , Carletonville in the West Rand . PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Hundreds of Khutsong, Mogale city, pupils, including grade Rs, have to walk up to 8km to school under dangerous conditions since scholar transport drivers went on strike since Monday.

The operators withdrew their services, reportedly because of outstanding payments from the Gauteng department of education.

The situation has prompted community patrollers and parents to step in to protect the children as they make their way to school along hazardous routes.

Patrollers have been deployed since Monday from as early as 6.30am to escort learners on foot to school and help them get lifts from motorists.

The patrollers said that on Tuesday, they accompanied some pupils along a dangerous path and had to cross a river after “nyaope boys” (drug addicts) who were hiding in the bushes stole the children’s lunchboxes.

Concerned parents say the situation was particularly distressing for younger learners. Parent Neoentle Motone said children in grades R and 1 were exposed to serious risks daily.

“We have dedicated ourselves to escorting them, but not everyone can do this,” she said.

Motone described several frightening incidents, including a child who fell into the river while trying to cross and others whose lunchboxes were stolen.

“One [child] was trying to assist the younger [one] to cross over by carrying him. This is painful and terrifying for us as parents. Our children are exposed to the risk of robbery, assault, and even rape,” she said.

Another parent, Kedisaletse Makhanza, said families were struggling financially and emotionally. Many depend on Sassa grants and cannot afford daily taxi fares. “We did not plan for this crisis,” she said.

“We cannot borrow from loan sharks because of high interest rates. Without the bus subsidy, we are forced to choose between our children’s safety and their education. Without these buses, our children are at risk every single day.

“All we want is for them to go to school safely and come home safely.”

The makeshift bridge that the children use to cross the river poses a safety risk. Pupils must climb over large rocks to reach it, and it does not have side railings.

W/O Kealeboga Mongalane of the Khutsong police’s social crime unit confirmed she had been helping the community patrollers since the beginning of the week.

“With no buses operating, children are walking long distances to school. Our patrols are assisting them to cross roads safely and, where possible, asking passing motorists to help by giving learners lifts,” Mongalane said.

The patrolling team consists of between 20 and 30 volunteers who divide themselves into smaller groups. One team is stationed near the river to help children cross the dangerous bridge, while another team monitors busy roads.

Along the roads, patrollers help pupils cross safely and appeal to passing motorists to help by giving them lifts.

Even then, learners are not transported directly to their schools but are dropped off at a nearby garage, from where they must still walk several kilometres.

Yesterday, Paul Zikhali, the secretary of the Gauteng Small Bus Operators Council, confirmed that the suspension of the buses came after months of not receiving payment from the Gauteng department of education.

The bus operators’ primary demand is the settlement of four months’ outstanding payments dating back to 2025, to allow them to begin the new financial year on a clean slate.

Zikhali refused to say how much was owed. “The impact is severe. Drivers, mechanics, and support staff are unpaid; operators are being blacklisted by banks; buses are being repossessed; and some members have been forced to rely on loan sharks charging up to 30% interest a month.”

He said operators were still expected to pay for vehicle testing and compliance costs while awaiting payment, which he described as a breach of their service level agreement with the education department. “The department is not acting in good faith,” Zikhali said.

The department confirmed on Tuesday that it was engaging with service providers to resolve outstanding payments.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane appealed to the operators to resume services while internal financial processes were finalised. He said the safety and well-being of pupils was a priority. “We will continue to engage all affected stakeholders and resolve the impasse, and we are confident that these engagements and commitments will enable operators to resume services,” he said.

However, Zikhali said the suspension of scholar transport services will continue until outstanding payments are made and permits issued.

He urged the government to act urgently before the situation worsens. “This crisis affects the entire province. The harm to learners and communities can be resolved immediately if the department honours its commitments,” said Zikhali.

