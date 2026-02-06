More than R500k raised for family of deceased MultiChoice guard David Sejobe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than R500k has been raised for David Sejobe's family after his tragic cycling accident.

More than R500,000 has been raised to support the family of David Sejobe, the well-known MultiChoice front-of-house security officer who tragically died after being struck by a vehicle while cycling to work last Friday.

A BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign, which has shot past its initial target of R20,000, was launched to assist Sejobe’s grieving family. The initiative was started six days ago by his colleague, Sandra Radebe, with other co-workers and members of the community.

Sejobe was famous for the welcoming wave and radiant smile he offered to everyone driving or walking past. He greeted colleagues, visitors, and passersby alike with genuine joy. He was also widely admired for his resilience, commuting on his bicycle daily from his home in Orange Farm to Randburg, where he worked.

Radebe said Sejobe’s role extended far beyond his job.

“He was a source of encouragement, light and positivity — turning ordinary moments into meaningful human connections,” she said. “His optimism, resilience and love of life touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The funds raised will cover funeral and memorial service expenses, with the remainder dedicated to supporting Sejobe’s wife and children.

“All proceeds from this campaign will be paid directly to Mrs Sejobe and used for the care, well-being and future needs of the immediate family,” the campaign organisers stated.

“Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden on his loved ones and is deeply appreciated.”

To date, thousands of supporters have contributed a total of R514,083. While many donations were small, the largest single contribution was an anonymous gift of R17,000.

