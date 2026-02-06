Steenhuisen was neither pushed nor did he jump, says loyalist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen’s staunchest loyalists and confidants has insisted that the agriculture minister was not pushed, nor did he jump, from the party’s leadership race.

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, who is also a long-serving Steenhuisen campaign manager at the DA level, has suggested that Steenhuisen would have been re-elected comfortably to his third term at the party’s upcoming federal congress scheduled for April.

But some within the DA have intimated that Steenhuisen resolved to step aside after relentless pressure from influential party figures and critical outside stakeholders, such as funders, after allegations that he had abused his party-allocated credit card.

Click here for more on the story.