WATCH | Teen accused of murder claims innocence at bail hearing

A Mpumalanga teenager accused of murder has detailed how he saw Lusanda Mathabela, 19, lying and bleeding from stab wounds after an altercation with her ex-boyfriend at her house in November last year.

Lungelo Sithole, 18, revealed this at the packed Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Wednesday where he is applying for bail.

Sithole and his friend Katlego Mokoena, Mathabela’s ex-boyfriend, are facing a murder charge. They are accused of breaking into Mathabela’s house and stabbing her to death.

With the court gallery packed with Mathabela’s family members and friends, Sithole’s lawyer called him to testify regarding his bail application.

Sithole said he did not know Mathabela and the only reason he was at her house on November 4 2025 was to accompany Mokoena to fetch his clothes, as they used to date.

“I did not know her well. She was dating my friend. I intend to plead not guilty to the charge. I will attend court because I know I will be found not guilty.

“When we went to her house, we had a guy driving us, and myself and Katlego entered the house after the deceased opened for us.

“It was my first time going to her house.

“I stayed in the living room, and while seated, I heard them speaking and thought maybe they are sorting their love issues. When I heard noises I went to check and found the deceased lying down and bleeding hard,” said Sithole.

When magistrate Derrick Morris asked Sithole what the two were talking about, he opted not to respond.

He told the court he was raised by his grandmother in Matsulu village after his mother died when he was nine.

“The only thing I’m concerned about is my future. I want to further my studies, as I’ve been accepted by a number of universities, but due to the fact that I was in custody I could not revert back to them.

“If I stay in custody I’m not going to be able to further my studies. I did not commit the crime.”

Sithole said his release on bail would be in the interest of justice and he would attend all his court hearings.

“I will not abscond and my passport is with the police. If they want me to have an alternative address I can stay in Protea Glen (Gauteng),” he said.

Magistrate Morris postponed the continuation of the bail application to Friday, when the state is expected to call the investigating officer to oppose bail.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, said the state will oppose bail.

“We believe the two accused have a strong case to answer. This is a schedule-six offence involving gender-based violence. We will oppose bail, as we believe they acted in common purpose,” said Nyuswa.

Mokoena is expected to apply for bail from February 26 in the same court.