Gauteng health MEC backs ‘best HOD’ despite SIU findings

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is steadfastly backing her “chief lieutenant”, former head of department (HOD) for health Lesiba Malotana, defending him as “the best the department has ever had” — despite his having been flagged by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as a high-risk individual.

The Sunday Times last year reported that an SIU lifestyle audit found Malotana had benefited to the tune of R1.6m in questionable ATM cash deposits suspected to be linked to the R1.8bn looting of Tembisa Hospital. The SIU wants to probe his financial affairs further.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi suspended Malotana shortly after he failed the lifestyle audit. However, he brought him back to work as a senior manager in the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs this month, as his 60-day suspension period lapsed before charges had been laid against him.

