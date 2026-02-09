Grateful to study, says UJ first-year on admission joy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From left to right: Kgatliso Mokgosi, Pheobe Jiro, Seth Njonda and Alana Nolan at the open day celebration welcoming first year students to UJ.

First years at University of Johannesburg (UJ) count their blessings for being part of those who were accepted despite the placement crises in the country.

This is after the university said 11,200 students were admitted despite getting more than 450,000 applications for study.

US-born Pheobe Giro, 17, who was raised in Sandton, said although she was not accepted for her first option, she is still grateful to be studying for her third option.

“When I applied to university, I chose UJ because it’s close to home. I just wanted to stay nearby. I initially applied for Biokinetics Law, and they offered me a third option. But I missed my APS by one point, so they gave me my third option: Bcom Sports Management.

“Basically, I’m learning how to work with people in sports and how to manage affairs, maybe like being an agent. I’m also learning how to take care of athletes’ bodies after injuries and all of that. They have some biokinetics in the course, so I’m happy about that,” she said.

Giro, one of the 2.5% that the institution accepted, said getting to university was stressful but she is grateful to still be given an opportunity.

“Matric was really stressful, and I was just trying to push through because writing June prelims and finals almost ended me, honestly.

“I feel extremely grateful because I didn’t want to stay at home at all and accepted the opportunity when UJ gave it. The fact that I made it makes me very, very happy, especially knowing that a lot of people don’t get that opportunity,” Giro said.

Matric was really stressful, and I was just trying to push through because writing June prelims and finals almost ended me, honestly. I feel extremely grateful because I didn’t want to stay at home at all and accepted the opportunity when UJ gave it. The fact that I made it makes me very, very happy, especially knowing that a lot of people don’t get that opportunity, — Pheobe Giro

For the 2026 academic year, public university system faces a severe capacity crisis. The 26 public universities can only accommodate approximately 235,000 first-year students, despite more than 345,000 matriculants qualifying with bachelor’s passes in 2025.

Wits University received more than 160,000 applications for approximately 5,800 first-year spots.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) received 102,182 applications for roughly 4,000 available undergraduate places.

Stellenbosch University recorded 106,578 individual undergraduate applicants competing for an enrolment target of 6,074 first-time students.

The University of Pretoria (UP) officially welcomed approximately 9,700 first-year undergraduate students,

Another first-year student, Alana Nolan, 18, from Johannesburg, is studying Health Science, Sports, and Exercise and said UJ was her first option because of netball.

“I really love netball and have always been active in sports. I played netball throughout prelims and finals, even though everyone was telling me it was best to stop sports, and I still got four distinctions.

“Being part of the 2.5% was a journey. I initially wanted to do Biokinetics, but I didn’t register on time, so my place was given away. Eventually, I got into Health Science, so now I’m here. It wasn’t my first choice, but at least I’m in, and I can always change next year if I want,” she said.

Nolan said she is aware of the placement crises and is blessed to have the opportunity.

“Some people got rejected, and their spaces were gone with no second chance. I was given a second chance, so I’m going to make sure I make the most of it,” she said.

Kgatliso Mokgosi, 17, from Meadowlands in Soweto, said UJ runs in his family and wanted to follow in their footsteps.

“I applied for Law, but I was selected for the sports management instead. Originally, my first option was medicine because I’ve always been interested in that field. Unfortunately, I didn’t perform well, but even though I was selected for sports, I’m proud and happy about it. It seems interesting, and I want to learn more about sports,” he said.

Vice-chancellor Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi emphasised that this reality gives added weight to being admitted.

“While higher education should be a right, in our current context, it remains a privilege. Our students must remain conscious of what it means to have access, and of the responsibility to use that access in the service of society,” he said.