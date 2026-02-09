Inside revealing weekend for ANC’s provincial leadership battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula with ANC Women's League member Pam Tshwete outside the home of Bantu Church of Christ leader bishop John Bolana on Sunday. Picture:

The fight to control the ANC in the Eastern Cape played out over the weekend as factions emerged during visits to the home of late Bantu Church of Christ Bishop John Bolana in Gqeberha, further setting the stage for a high-stakes battle at the upcoming elective conference.

ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane and provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi arrived at the Bolana family home at different times, each accompanied by their own contingent of senior ANC allies.

The conference is scheduled to start on March 27. Ngcukayitobi is set to face off against former ally and premier Mabuyane, who is anticipated to run for a third term as provincial chair.

With the succession battle intensifying ahead of the provincial conference, Ngcukayitobi said on the sidelines of his Friday visit that he was willing to serve as provincial chair should the branches call on him.

Click here to read more.