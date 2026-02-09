Joburg man shot dead during ‘anti-drug operation’ by ‘Sizok’thola’ TV show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have opened a murder docket for investigation after a man was fatally shot during filming of the Sizok’thola television programme by Moja Love in Johannesburg.

ActionSA has confirmed its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, a former host of the show, was present during Sunday’s alleged anti-drug operation in the Randburg suburb of Windsor.

“Khumalo was with the security companies, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and the Gauteng Anti-Crime Unit during the operation,” his spokesperson, Siyanda Makhubo, told Sowetan’s sister publication, TimesLIVE.

Police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said officers were called to the scene after the shooting incident to restore public order.

“A preliminary investigation showed that there was a production company filming in the area and that there were shots fired, allegedly by the production team’s security. The said production team went to the [nearby Linden] police station when a group of people were starting to protest,” Sibeko said.

Sibeko said investigations were ongoing.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said several issues around the incident should raise eyebrows.

While ActionSA alleged the man was a Nigerian whom the show suspected of links to the drug world, Tambo said, “SAPS has not confirmed the nationality of the person shot, nor whether that person was involved in any criminal activity.”

The fact that police are investigating a murder suggested their officers were not involved in the operation, he said.

“The authority is SAPS, Ipid and the NPA when the time arises. The rush by ActionSA to characterise everything ahead of law enforcement is telling.”

TimesLIVE