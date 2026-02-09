Parliament secures physical appearance of Paul O’Sullivan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan is set to appear before parliament's ad hoc committee on Tuesday.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system has successfully secured the physical appearance of private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan to testify.

This comes after the initial reluctance by National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza. The speaker had expressed concern regarding the committee’s request to subpoena O’Sullivan, citing legal and safety issues as the primary reasons for declining to issue a formal summons at that stage.

O’Sullivan, currently abroad, previously requested to testify virtually, citing serious security concerns. During a committee briefing on Monday, chair Soviet Lekganyane announced that O’Sullivan would appear in person on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The witness is appearing physically,” Lekganyane confirmed. “The witness’s statement has been circulated to members. Paul O’Sullivan will be here tomorrow and on Wednesday.”

Lekganyane added that comprehensive security arrangements had been made to ensure the investigator’s safety.

Didiza has welcomed the resolution on O’Sullivan’s appearance without the need to issue a summons.

“The speaker affirms that the ad hoc committee’s decision to pursue further engagement with the witnesses — without immediately resorting to summonses — was correct and consistent with constitutional and procedural requirements," parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

“A summons issued without meeting the necessary legal threshold would not have withstood judicial scrutiny and could have weakened, rather than strengthened, the committee’s work.”

While O’Sullivan’s appearance is confirmed, the committee is still finalising dates for other key figures. Proposed appearances include:

O’Sullivan’s associate Sarah-Jane Trent, scheduled for February 23 (only if deemed necessary after O’Sullivan’s testimony).

Businessperson Brown Mogotsi, who has requested to appear virtually due to safety concerns, which the committee declined. The proposed date for his appearance is February 24.

Former acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane, who is expected to return to answer further questions after his initial evidence on January 14.

Lt-Gen Francina Vuma, scheduled for February 27.

Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili and Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule, scheduled for March 3.

Public participation witnesses, scheduled for March 4.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, who are set to return on March 5 and 6.

Although the committee was originally mandated to complete its work by February 20, members have suggested an extension is necessary to accommodate the remaining witnesses.

EFF leader Julius Malema formally requested the extension, alleging that certain individuals may be stalling.

“As things unfold, it is very clear there are critical people we need in this committee. Because they can see the lifespan of this committee is coming to an end, they are playing delay tactics,” Malema said. “We cannot conclude the work of this committee before we get some of these people to come here.”

The committee is yet to make a final decision on whether to formally petition the speaker of parliament for an extension.

