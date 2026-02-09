Pretorius’ death by suicide adds twist to probe into Mbhense murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The death Wiandre Pretorius, the man implicated in the Madlanga commission of inquiry, has lifted the lid on police’s investigations into 12 people identified as persons of interest in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense four years ago.

Pretorius died by suicide at a Brakpan filling station on Saturday, days after he survived an alleged attempted hit outside his home in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission, implicated Pretorius in Mbhense’s death during his testimony. Van der Merwe was murdered in December, and police have since revealed that Pretorius was a person of interest in that killing too.

According to police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, Pretorius is one of 12 people, four of whom have since died, who were identified by Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) as individuals who were at the crime scene of Mbhense’s killing in 2022.

Mbhense was murdered on April 15 2022 at his home in Brakpan and his body was found the next day at Duduza Dam in Nigel, with his car keys and driving licence in his pocket.

Sowetan can reveal today that two other individuals identified as being present at the scene of Mbhense’s killing who have also since been killed include Const Raymond Mzwakhe Khoza, 36, and police informant Jaco Hanekom who was shot dead at a filling station in March 2023.

Are we dealing with a syndicate that is eliminating each other in terms of their role, their involvement in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense? That is the aspect that we are looking at. — Brig Athlenda Mathe

Khoza was gunned down at his home in Tsakane after responding to a neighbour’s call for help at night.

Neighbours at the time told Sowetan his killing may have been related to taking a stance against drug dealers in the area.

But it emerged yesterday that his killing is being investigated by police in relation to his presence at the crime scene of Mbhense’s death. A source close to Ipid investigations into Mbhense’s killing told Sowetan that Khoza was a driver of a vehicle that attended the crime scene. The source said Hanekom, who was also initially believed to have been murdered after blowing the whistle on Ekurhuleni metro police corruption involving copper cables, was also placed at the scene of Mbhense’s murder.

WATCH | Madlanga inquiry-linked man survives hail of bullets

Mathe confirmed yesterday that Khoza, Hanekom, Van der Merwe and Pretorius were part of the people mentioned in the Ipid report linked to Mbhense’s crime scene.

She said police were probing the deaths following Mbense’s murder.

“Are we dealing with a syndicate that is eliminating each other in terms of their role, their involvement in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense? That is the aspect that we are looking at,” Mathe said.

‘Arrests imminent’

She said the police watchdog will shed more light on who the eight other persons of interest are.

“But I can assure you that arrests are imminent because Ipid has finalised that case. We are working closely with them. We are also investigating that murder case.”

Mathe told reporters at the scene where Pretorius turned a gun on himself that he (Pretorius) was taken into custody for questioning over the deadly shooting of Van der Merwe in December.

“He was the first person of interest that was taken in for questioning by police right after Witness D was murdered and items such as a cellphone, [and] his firearms were seized for further investigation and analysis,” Mathe said.

She said investigations into the death of Witness D were at an advanced stage.

“Police are still piecing together evidence and gathering more information so that we ensure that when we are ready to go to court, then we will effect the necessary arrest.”

Chad Thomas, CEO at the IRS Forensic Investigations, said these deaths could be efforts to stop people from turning state witnesses.

“It looks as if there may be an attempt by those involved to get rid of loose ends to prevent anyone from turning state witness. There is definitely pressure on our law enforcement agencies to make arrests in this case as well as to break the back of this corrupt element of police officers, metropolitan police officers and security officers,” Thomas said.

Law enforcement and crime expert Prof Mpho Matlala from Unisa College of Law, School of Criminal Justice, said that where there is a syndicate, there would be mistrust among its members.

Matlala said right now the police were desperate to absolve itself. “If anything, Gen [Fannie] Masemola’s career hinges on this [solving the murders].

“He would want to go out as the national commissioner who cleaned up the system. He is going to commit more resources to all high profile cases, including the Mbhense case.”