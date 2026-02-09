R5m budget set for task team probing police corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAPS national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola speaks to Business Day about the budget set for a task team to probe matters relating to the Madlanga commission. Picture:

A budget of R5m has been allocated for two months for a newly established special task team to probe and conduct disciplinary investigations against police officers and individuals implicated at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

The team’s mandate includes investigating 14 individuals flagged by the commission, with a budget of R148m, probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system and who should face criminal or disciplinary investigation.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola told Sowetan’s sister publication Business Day the task team, comprising detectives and state advocates, has been established, and R5m was budgeted for it for the remaining two months of the financial year.

“I am busy with those finances, and for now I think it [the budget] is about R5m, but that is only for this financial year, which has two months to go,” Masemola said.

“We are working on the budget for the rest of the financial year. We will finalise the budget.”

The new financial year for the SAPS starts in April.

The funding for the team came a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered Masemola to expedite prosecutions.

Officers in the hot seat include KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, SAPS organised crime investigation head Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri, attempted murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s alleged lover Brig Rachel Matjeng, Brig Mbangwa Nkhwashu, and Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

In its interim report, the commission found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing warranting criminal or disciplinary action against the officers.

Masemola said two officers were suspended, and four were served with notices of intended suspension and needed to make their representations.

“All affected members have received notices of investigation into their alleged misconduct. The hearings are at an advanced stage, and two senior officers have been suspended.”

Allegations against the officers include accepting money from Matlala, who won a R360m health tender with SAPS, and having links to individuals facing criminal charges.

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro police acting head Julius Mkhwanazi and three metro officers, Bafana Twala, Aiden McKenzie and Kershia Leigh Stols, face probes after they were implicated in a the murder cover-up of a suspect, Emmanuel Mbhense, in 2022.

The task team has three months to finish its work, Masemola said.

“They should be finalising this work in less than three months,” he said, adding he was aware the deadline was tight.

“We know it is quite a multitude of work, but some of it [cases] was being investigated by other units. We are convinced they should finish with their work in three months.”

Masemola said the task team will also investigate other officers — some of them not mentioned at the commission.

He was upbeat about the expertise of the task team members.

“This team comprises experienced, skilled, and specialised detectives, forensic experts, crime intelligence analysts, and operatives, as well as combat members.”

National director of public prosecutions advocate Andy Mothibi briefs the media on matters related to the Madlanga commission. (Freddy Mavunda)

Newly appointed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head advocate Andy Mothibi said the prosecuting body would allocate a team of prosecutors to the task team.

“We are awake to the urgency of these investigations; we will allocate state prosecutors to this task team to ensure swift investigations which should culminate in prosecutions.”

Implicated officers were alleged to have received large sums of money in bribes, and Mothibi said the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) would probably work with the task team.

“There is a high possibility that as investigations unfold there will be a need for intervention for the AFU. This approach is critical in upholding the rule of law.

“The state prosecutors and state advocates are those who are employed by the NPA. We assure you, as we reallocate them, we do so with the view that the current cases they are busy with do not suffer.”

Business Day