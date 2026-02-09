Retired cop relives patrolling on bicycles, without fear of being attacked

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Brig Sabata Mokgwabone joined the SAPS in 1990, he was driven by a deep respect for the rule of law, a value that would shape a career spanning nearly 36 years.

“I respected, and I still respect, the rule of law, and that encouraged me to be a police officer,” he said.

The badge was not a sudden choice. Mokgwabone, from North West, knew early on, while still at school, that he wanted a career in law enforcement.

Although he initially considered becoming a traffic officer, his path soon led him into policing — a profession he describes as a lifelong calling rather than a chance opportunity.

Over the decades, he witnessed SA’s policing landscape transform, both internally and on the streets. While he refrains from offering detailed commentary on today’s crime trends, leaving that to officers still actively serving, he reflects on the contrast between then and now.

“When I became a police officer in 1990, the levels of crime, especially in the areas where I worked, were not the way they are today,” Mokgwabone notes.

One of the most striking changes, he says, has been the safety of officers in the line of duty. In his early years, policing often meant patrolling and conducting investigations on bicycles, without the constant fear of attack.

“Today, police officers are faced with possible attacks daily,” he said. “However, from an internal point of view, the working conditions have improved a lot.”

Mokgwabone’s own career reflects the evolving nature of the SAPS. He began with guard duties and frontline work at the Community Service Centre, before moving into Crime Prevention and Visible Policing. His professional journey eventually led him into communication and liaison, where he took on supervisory roles.

In 2016, he reached a career milestone when he was appointed Brigadier and Provincial Head of Corporate Communication and Liaison — a role that placed him at the forefront of police-media relations in a rapidly changing information environment.

He recalls major structural and operational shifts within the SAPS, particularly after 1994, when different policing agencies were amalgamated into a unified service. Alongside this, police communication functions expanded significantly.

“The communication unit was beefed up nationally to perform different functions, including media liaison,” he says.

Despite the administrative changes and professional achievements, it is the human stories that remain most deeply etched in his memory.

One of the most painful moments came in July 2024, following a mass shooting at a tavern in Kanana near Orkney, where eight people lost their lives.

Another case that stayed with him unfolded in the policing precinct of Motswedi, outside Zeerust.

“I was truly touched by the mass shooting in July 2024, at a tavern in Kanana near Orkney, where eight people were left dead.

“In addition, I was touched by a sad occurrence in the policing precinct of Motswedi outside Zeerust a few years ago. A man who was allegedly hanged or forced to hang himself after being falsely accused of the murder of an old woman,” he explained.

“Although the story was widely covered when it first broke, nothing was reported when the real suspect was arrested and sentenced,” Mokgwabone reflects, pointing to the often-overlooked outcomes behind headline-grabbing cases.

As he steps into retirement, what he misses most is not the rank or the office, but the people.

“I will miss desperate members of the community who would call at any time to ask for my intervention in their policing-related challenges,” he says.

For now, retirement has brought a slower pace and a sense of relief from the pressures of constant deadlines.

“At the moment, I am just home and adjusting well, of course without any pressure of meeting deadlines from the media,” he adds with a light laugh.

To the next generation of communication officers entering the SAPS, Mokgwabone offers a message grounded in humility and responsibility.

“I humbly request my former colleagues, especially non-commissioned officers who are considered future managers and commanders, to work hard in restoring community trust in the police and improving the organisational corporate image,” he says.

After nearly four decades in uniform, Brig Mokgwabone leaves behind a legacy shaped not only by rank and responsibility, but by a steadfast belief in the rule of law and a commitment to the communities he served.