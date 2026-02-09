SA auto industry urged to ‘deepen transformation’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The writer argues that to support meaningful industrial transformation and inclusive growth, the Competition Commission must move beyond principle and process by systematically measuring and clearly communicating the tangible, real-world impact of its work.

In its recent oversight meeting with various state entities tasked with transforming SA’s automotive industry, parliament’s portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition “called for deeper localisation, job creation and meaningful transformation”.

The call comes amid the need to closely assess the progress made in the implementation of the South African automotive industry master plan 2035. During the deliberations, entities reflected on the work being done, but it became evident that the committee, in the main, sought to hear more about impact-inclined progress reports with pockets of evidence on turning the tide in the sector.

It was encouraging to note that the committee’s call reflects well on my previous articles about various aspects of the Competition Commission’s work — from how merger transactions are assessed to providing more information about legal processes or market inquiry outcomes.

The important task I am assigned is to regularly communicate the commission’s contribution and impact on deconcentrating the economy and fostering an inclusive, growing and dynamic one from which all South Africans can benefit.

While the positive effect of competition law is widely recognised in principle, a lot can still be done to demonstrate its benefits to citizens and industries alike.

The department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) has placed emphasis on data-driven decision-making in an effort to achieve the seventh administration’s three key strategic priorities, namely: (i) inclusive growth and job creation, (ii) reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living, and (iii) building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

As the commission falls under the DTIC, we are encouraged to showcase the impact of our range of work by demonstrating tangible outcomes.

The commission intends to conduct an annual institutional impact study to report on the effect of its work on the government and the public. Pilot work to test the methodology for conducting these studies has commenced internally.

Why is impact reporting a key tool in the decision-making process? First, it allows an institution to demonstrate the value-for-money the relevant institution offers; second, it enhances transparency and informs strategy and case prioritisation, and finally, it enhances the communication of our mandate to external stakeholders.

Impact reporting can be used to remind the government and members of the public of the commission’s role, the limits to its mandate, and the challenges it faces in achieving certain outcomes.

Mergers and acquisitions, for instance, are time-sensitive transactions, and the merger review process is affected by complexity. Phase III mergers are considered very complex and require more in-depth analysis and a longer review process. The in-depth analysis includes many engagements with different stakeholders who might be affected by the merger, which might then delay the review process.

Similarly, in market conduct and anti-cartel enforcement work, there may be delays during the litigation process due to the availability of witnesses, new evidence presented and the availability of dates for the trial. This then affects the turnaround time for decisions by competition authorities.

I look forward to taking readers along on the commission’s journey of developing a comprehensive impact study that speaks to, among others, the number of jobs preserved through our work, the impact of public interest conditions in creating job opportunities, and how advocacy engagements with different sectors have contributed to compliance with and awareness of the Competition Act 89 of 1998, as amended.