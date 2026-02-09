Suspended Ekurhuleni legal head denies R600,000 salary hike was a bribe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended Ekurhuleni head of the legal unit, advocate Kemi Behari, testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Suspended Ekurhuleni head of the legal unit, advocate Kemi Behari, says he was shocked to learn he received a R600,000 salary increase as a bribe.

A previous witness told the Madlanga commission of inquiry that after Behari and suspended head of human resources Linda Gxasheka stopped investigations against suspended Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi they were rewarded with R600,000 salary increases.

“It was shocking to hear I have received a R600,000 bribe, but I will deal with the matter,” said Behari, who later vehemently denied receiving the increase as a loyalist.

It is alleged Behari and Gxasheka worked with former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi to ensure Mkhwanazi was exonerated over allegations about fitting blue lights to a fleet belonging to Vusi “Cat” Matlala’s security company.

Behari said the allegations are unfounded.

“I have never been involved in any disciplinary process for any staff,” he said.

Behari told the commission he had no dealings with Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, known as Witness D, who previously implicated Mkhwanazi and other Ekurhuleni police officers in the cover-up of Emmanuel Mbhense’s killing four years ago.

“I have looked at the entire record and could not find any reference in relation to me. I have never had any dealings with Witness D. May his soul rest in peace.”

The inquiry continues.

Sowetan