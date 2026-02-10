Criticism mounts over ActionSA’s mayoral candidate Khumalo’s sting operation role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ActionSA has come out in strong defence of its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo, who has been fingered in the controversial death of an alleged drug dealer on Sunday.

Khumalo came under fire from opposition parties questioning his involvement in an alleged sting operation that was under way to sniff out criminals and lawlessness.

But despite the backlash, his party maintains he is nothing short of a hero.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said Khumalo’s work clearly demonstrated his capacity to win the hearts of Ekurhuleni communities fed up with illegality.

“Xolani Khumalo has been kicking down the doors of criminals and drug dealers in communities across Ekurhuleni for years. He has a track record that no other political leader has in that regard...”