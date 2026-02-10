Five arrested over alleged Russian military recruitment back in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Five people arrested for their alleged involvement in the recruitment of young people to fight in Russia’s war in Ukraine in contravention of South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act are expected back in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Among the accused is Nonkululeko Mantula, 39, a senior freelance journalist with the SABC, whom the state previously identified as the alleged mastermind behind the recruitment effort. The state claims Mantula travelled to Russia at least five times since September 2025, as well as to other countries in the past year, before her arrest in early December.

The other accused are:

Thulani Mazibuko, 24;

Xolani Ntuli, 47;

Siphamandla Tshabalala, 23; and

Sifiso Mabena, 21.

Four of the suspects, including Mantula, were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport while allegedly attempting to travel to Russia. Mazibuko was arrested separately at his home in Springs.

The group faces charges related to the alleged contravention of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, which prohibits South Africans from providing or receiving foreign military assistance without authorisation.

During court proceedings in December, prosecutor Peter Erasmus told the court the four men arrested with Mantula were allegedly recruited by her and were unemployed at the time of their arrest.

Mantula was granted R30,000 bail, and Ntuli R15,000, while Mazibuko, Tshabalala, and Mabena were each granted R5,000 bail. As part of their bail conditions, the accused were ordered to surrender their passports and were prohibited from leaving the country.

The matter returns to court for further proceedings after ongoing investigations.

