KZN teacher cleared on sexual misconduct claims

A teacher from Inanda, KZN, has been cleared of all charges after seven pupils accused him of misconduct.

An Inanda school teacher, charged with misconduct after allegations of sexual harassment by seven pupils, has been found not guilty and cleared.

The teacher, identified only as “Mr SE Mkhize”, pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) arbitrator Prathima Jairajh found could not be proved.

Mkhize, a teacher at Makhapha Combined School in Maphephetheni, Inanda, in KwaZulu-Natal, was charged with misconduct by the provincial department of education in 2024.

In the first of several charges against him, Mkhize was accused of calling learner A to the front of the class and hugging and kissing her.

In the second he was accused of asking learner B to have sex with him before giving her R5.

He was alleged to have asked learner C to be in a relationship with him and given her R5. He was also alleged to have asked learners D, E and F if they knew how to have sex, and allegedly told learner G she was so beautiful he lost his ability to speak when he saw her.

After Mkhize was charged, the matter was referred to the ELRC for arbitration. The education department called only one witness to testify against Mkhize.

