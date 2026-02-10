Pupil removed from school after allegedly stabbing teen boy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A grade 9 pupil at Curro Academy Protea Glen in Soweto has been removed from the school after an incident in which he allegedly stabbed a fellow pupil, leaving the victim hospitalised in intensive care.

The incident occurred on Friday.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly attacked a 16-year-old grade 11 pupil, stabbing him three times in a school bathroom shortly after morning assembly. The injured pupil was admitted to a hospital’s intensive care unit and was discharged on Sunday evening.

The incident was confirmed by the 16-year-old’s mother, who said the stabbing stemmed from an earlier altercation between the two boys the previous day.

According to the mother, tensions began on Thursday after school when the grade 9 pupil allegedly walked between her son and his friends, an action that was interpreted as disrespectful.

“When my son asked him not to do that again, the boy responded by asking what they would do to him. He told my son he had a loud mouth and said the issue was not over,” she said.

The woman said the next day, shortly after assembly, her son went to the bathroom, where he was again confronted by the grade 9 pupil.

“He told my son through a classroom window that the altercation was not over. He later followed him to the toilet with other learners in the same grade. I’m told he kept provoking my son and pushing him until my son lost his temper and slapped him,” she said.

The mother alleged that the grade 9 pupil then drew a knife and stabbed her son.

When I look at the bandages around the stab wounds, I think about how close I came to losing him. The wounds were deep. — Mother of the allegedly stabbed pupil

“What hurts the most is that the other pupils who were in that bathroom did not immediately report what was happening. Anything could have happened. I keep asking myself how a knife got into the school,” she said.

The mother said she was notified of the stabbing by the school but was too emotional to go there and asked her husband to go instead.

“When he arrived, our son had already been taken to hospital. He was in intensive care from Friday until Sunday evening. He is still in pain and complains of chest pain. When I look at the bandages around the stab wounds, I think about how close I came to losing him. The wounds were deep.”

The mother said she was reassured after a meeting with school management yesterday, where she was informed that the grade 9 pupil had been removed from the school by his parents and that additional security measures had been implemented.

“I am satisfied with how the school has handled the matter. When we returned, there was visible security, which was not there before. The school acknowledged that the incident happened on their premises and took accountability.”

She said that the school committed to covering all her son’s medical costs. Despite this, the mother said she is scared about her son’s safety when he goes back to school.

The school said the incident was reported to the police.

“Curro has initiated its internal processes to establish the facts, review the circumstances, and determine appropriate action in line with policy and regulation.

“The school has implemented additional measures as a result of the incident and continues to make support available to learners and staff who may require it.”