Samwu claims overtime fraud by senior JMPD official

A senior Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer is facing allegations that she unfairly benefited financially by claiming allowances linked to days off.

This has raised concerns about abuse of authority and possible misconduct in the JMPD.

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) has lodged a formal complaint against the officer and union member Patricia Maphaka, alleging she misrepresented her working days and irregularly benefited from overtime, night shift and Sunday payments. Maphaka is a director in the bylaw management unit.

According to the complaint, Maphaka allegedly claimed off-duty allowances during periods when she was not entitled to them. Samwu claimed this resulted in her receiving payments she should not have received.

The union estimated the alleged irregular payments amounted to more than R20,000 over a short time.

In the written complaint, Samwu spokesperson Jack Mokalapa said Maphaka had been transferred from the JMPD radio room to the unit, where she was placed in an administrative support role.

“This requires her to be at work from Monday to Friday. However, logging details indicate off days amounting to four days’ absence from work, consistent with officers on a four days in, four days out shift system. A vehicle tracker report for the official vehicle issued to her confirmed she was the driver,” Mokalapa said.

He said her payslip reflected overtime payments linked to days recorded as her off days.

“The logging details confirm the role of director Eldred Fortein in the alleged corruption. The purpose of this complaint is to demonstrate the abuse of power and the provision of false and misleading information in official reports, which appear to have been submitted in furtherance of fraud and corruption within the financial department of the City of Johannesburg,” reads the complaint directed to city manager Floyd Brink.

Sowetan understands the vehicle referenced in the allegations falls under the director’s office in which Maphaka works.

Fortein is accused of using his position to enable the alleged irregular payments.

Sowetan asked Maphaka and Fortein for comment. Both said the matter was under investigation.

“I am aware the matter and allegations are under investigation and will respond to the city in detail when I am interviewed. However, the allegations are unfounded,” Fortein said.

Sowetan approached JMPD chief of police Patrick Jaca, who declined to comment, saying the matter was under investigation.

Mokalapa criticised the handling of the matter.

“Why is the alleged investigation conducted without suspending the implicated individuals? Normally, when they allege to have appointed external investigators, they are referring to legal firms that get paid to come up with predetermined outcomes,” he said.

Mokalapa said despite Maphaka being a member of Samwu, the union would not shield any individual from accountability.

“A mere request for an investigation cannot be construed to be targeting a person or persons in particular. It must be emphasised Fortein signed off the payment submission and therefore he is jointly responsible for the misconduct, if the allegations are proven to be true,” he said.