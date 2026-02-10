News

WATCH LIVE | Paul O’Sullivan appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan is before parliament's ad hoc committee. Picture: BUSINESS DAY (, Business Day)

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system is hearing evidence from private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

DERRICK MSIBI | Standard Bank Africa urged to act fast as global capital is reshuffled

2

Feast for army top brass, famine for troops

3

Gauteng health MEC backs ‘best HOD’ despite SIU findings

4

DJ Sbu denies claims of R100m municipal grant benefits

5

WATCH | Crime experts suggest witnesses being silenced in Mbhense-linked deaths