WATCH | Ten things you need to know about Paul O’Sullivan’s first day at the ad hoc committee

- Paul O’Sullivan told the ad hoc committee that he joined the SAPS as a reservist in 1990 reporting to Midrand and donated eight hours of his time per week.
- In 1996 he was shot and had to have part of his spine reconstructed, and afterwards he was transferred to John Vorster Square’s fraud unit.
- He claimed to have brought a successful petition to the government in 1997 to have the station’s name changed to Johannesburg Central.
- After quitting Joburg Central he worked with border police at OR Tambo International Airport.
- He also claimed to have lectured criminal law and crime investigation and that one of his students was President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was a “good student”.
- He also claimed to have been a founding member of Johannesburg City Watch and personally raised R3m for the installation of CCTV cameras in the city.
- O’Sullivan claimed to have been a pilot for 40 years, however EFF leader Julius Malema pressed him to produce his aviation qualifications which O’Sullivan claims to have acquired in the US.
- Malema accused O’Sullivan of remembering “everything good about you” and forgetting things that aren’t in his favour.
- O’Sullivan said when he was in his 30s he took a decision to improve the lives of black South Africans, which was one of the reasons he moved to the country in the 1980s.
- As the questioning session became heated, ad hoc chairperson Soviet Lekganyane brought a chair with wheels for O’Sullivan so that he could turn and face MPs when they asked him questions.
