Citizens demand action on jobs, crime, and healthcare ahead of Sona

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Security guard Bongani Mathuthu, who is a Soweto resident, during an interview on President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address to be delivered on Thursday.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa gears up to deliver his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, many people say the most pressing crises, which include unemployment, crime, and a struggling healthcare system, must take centre stage.

Sona is a joint sitting where the president reflects on progress made, highlights key achievements, flags challenges and outlines the government’s policy direction and programme of action for the year ahead.

Here are some of the things people want Ramaphosa to prioritise this year:

Bongani Mathuthu, 40, Freedom Park, Soweto

Bongani Mathuthu, a security guard from Soweto. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Mathuthu says the president must fight unemployment. He questions how young people are expected to gain work experience when they are locked out of employment. He believes government promises have not translated into real action and says communities are tired of hearing the same commitments without results.

Reverend Chris Nkomo, Mamelodi in Pretoria

Reverend Chris Nkomo from Mamelodi in Pretoria. Picture: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

“My expectations from the president on his Sona are that he must address the scholar transport, which is plaguing Gauteng and other provinces, as well as challenges at the department of health. I have people who are employed from November by the Gauteng department of health but have not been paid since November. So, that is my main gripe. How can he help the provinces to utilise the finances well?”

Buhle Tsipane, 26, Mndeni, Soweto

Buhle Tsipane, a Soweto resident. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Tsipane says the president must take youth’s concerns seriously by addressing unemployment, crime, and the failing health system. She highlights how young people are excluded from jobs due to experience requirements they cannot meet. She also raises concern about medication shortages at public hospitals, citing a case where a seven-month-old baby could not receive treatment at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Luyanda Mlangeni, 25, from Dube in Soweto

Luyanda Mlangeni from Dube in Soweto. Picture: VELI NHLAPO (Veli Nhlapo)

“We would like the president to assist us with crime; here in the township, crime is a lot. Nowadays, crime is becoming a norm. Everyone is into crime. It is not just in townships, but even the people who are leading us – there is corruption everywhere, and they give tenders to people they are close to.”

Zwelibanzi Nkuna, 22, from Mndeni, Soweto

Zwelibanzi Nkuna from Mndeni, Soweto. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Nkuna is calling on the president to rethink the school curriculum and introduce practical subjects such as agriculture and skills-based training. “This would help young people support themselves and their families even if they do not go on to university,” he said.

Zenzele Mqwa, 23, from Dube in Soweto

Zenzele Mqwa from Dube, Soweto. Picture: VELI NHLAPO (Veli Nhlapo)

“President [Cyril] Ramaphosa should try to assist us with jobs because we study and graduate, but struggle to find jobs. He should create job opportunities for us because even the R350 [SRD grant] – we are being rejected because it tells us we are registered with NSFAS.”

Mathapelo Motaung, 33, Zola, Soweto

Mathapelo Motaung from Zola, Soweto. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Motaung wants the government, particularly the president, to urgently address unemployment. She says many young people, including graduates, remain jobless despite their qualifications. “Having been unemployed for two years myself, I want to hear a clear and realistic plan on how the government intends to tackle the crisis,” says Motaung.

Zandile Gumede, 31, from Mofolo South, Soweto

Zandile Gumede from Mofolo South, Soweto. Picture: JEANETTE CHABALALA (Jeanette Chabalala)

“Mr Ramaphosa, we at Mofolo South do not have water and electricity, and jobs, so that the youth can leave the streets and also drugs. The youth here get drunk, so we would be happy if he can give us jobs.”

Sifiso Sibaya, 24, from Soweto

Sifiso Sibaya from Soweto. Picture: MICHELLE BANDA (Michelle Banda)

“Where I come from, the background is bad; crime is high, but so is unemployment, which I think they are related. Unemployment is a national issue. The reason we have so much crime is because things are tough; we can’t even afford food for our children. Mr President, do the right thing when it comes to unemployment; make a difference: without jobs, life is bad, even worse in the township, [where] there is no hope.”

Faghri Sallie, 30, from Lenasia South

Faghri Sallie from Lenasia. Picture: Michelle Banda (Michelle Banda)

“Unemployment is high in our country. There are a lot of people who are suffering. I, for one, know how it feels not to have money. In the streets of Johannesburg, people sleep in the streets because of this. We need more jobs for people [and] education so they have a source of living and help their families.”

Sowetan