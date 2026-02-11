Gauteng scholar transport to resume after payment dispute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

School children catch a lift to school in Khutsong due to bus transport strike , Carletonville in the West Rand. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Scholar transport services across Gauteng are expected to fully resume on Monday after a payment dispute that disrupted operations, leaving thousands of pupils stranded.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane confirmed that an agreement has been reached with operators after days of negotiations, paving the way for the gradual return of services from later this week, with full operations expected by Monday.

The suspension affected about 250 contracted service providers who operate an estimated 3,600 buses which ferry nearly 238,000 pupils daily. During the disruption, some pupils missed school while others walked up to 8km daily to attend classes.

Chiloane said outstanding invoices for November 2025 will be processed and paid by the end of this week.

He said the impasse was largely caused by funding shortfalls, saying that the department receives a R1.1bn grant for scholar transport, while the actual cost of the service amounts to roughly R1.8bn.

“The number of learners relying on scholar transport continues to grow, particularly due to the expansion of informal settlements,” Chiloane said. “By law, we are required to provide transport to learners who live more than 5km from their schools.”

Service providers had halted operations over outstanding payments, initially claiming they were owed three months’ payments.

However, Chiloane said that the department owed two months at the time, November and December. He confirmed that December payments have been processed, while November payments are expected to be settled by the end of the week after engagements with the premier’s office and provincial treasury.

While some operators with operational capacity may resume services in phases from Thursday, Chiloane said full services would resume on Monday to allow time for vehicle servicing, driver readiness and the return of buses that were moved or vandalised during the suspension.

The MEC apologised to affected pupils and parents, acknowledging their frustration. He said the department remained committed to ensuring access to education despite growing financial pressure and projected budget cuts of R300m in the new financial year.

“We would rather manage financial strain than leave tens of thousands of learners without access to school,” Chiloane said. “Our priority is to ensure that no child is denied education because of transport challenges.”