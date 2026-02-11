Level 2 restrictions loom as Joburg’s water woes persist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soft water restrictions, water shedding, load shifting and water cuts.

These are the solutions brought by the national department of water and sanitation to address the water crisis plaguing Joburg.

The move follows multiple demonstrations by residents across the city, in particular in Midrand, Emmarentia, Melville and Parkhurst, who have not had water for more than 20 days.

“If necessary, we may have to consider tariffs. If you use excessive amounts of water, there may need to be financial consequences.” — David Mahlobo

The deputy water and sanitation minister, David Mahlobo, said the new soft restrictions would apply to Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Mpumalanga and Free State.

“Following an assessment by the minister, we agreed that, as an immediate intervention to restore supply in areas without water and to prevent the system from collapsing, we would implement soft water restrictions,” Mahlobo said.

“These soft restrictions will apply only in areas where the system is still providing water, because those are the areas receiving supply,” he said.

He added that the department will possibly look at implementing level 2 restrictions.

“When you implement restrictions, people may not necessarily see them immediately. For example, we can introduce level 1 restrictions where water is still available, but at lower pressure. You will still have water, but not at high pressure. If necessary, we may move to level 2,” he said.

Mahlobo said the proposed restrictions were in response to a system strain on Rand Water following an explosion at the utility’s treatment plant in Klipfontein that supplied Midrand.

“We know that when it comes to water, you cannot speak about restrictions to people who do not have a drop,” Mahlobo said. “However, there are areas that are still receiving water, but residents are not necessarily using it wisely.

“On Sunday, the system began cutting down across the entire network, and supply dropped to around 23%. Rand Water then convened a portfolio committee and reported to the minister so that municipalities could deal with the situation,” he said.

Mahlobo said the challenges were exacerbated by the asbestos pipes that are falling apart, leading to many infrastructure issues that the government will need time to fix.

“The technology that was used in the past involved asbestos pipes, and as you know, asbestos deteriorates over time. That is why we are seeing sinkholes and pipe bursts. Every time there is ground movement, those old asbestos pipes crack. The issue in Johannesburg and surrounding areas will not be resolved easily. We need more funding to fully replace the ageing asbestos infrastructure,” he said.

“If necessary, we may have to consider tariffs. If you use excessive amounts of water, there may need to be financial consequences. Those who consume too much water must understand that this is a scarce resource, and enforcement mechanisms, including tariff measures, may be introduced,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents are spending thousands of rand to get water for their homes and businesses. Earlier in the day, Parktown West residents took to the streets after not having water for 20 days.

Angela Dick, a resident and business owner who has lived in the area for 45 years, said she has spent R26,000 for the past 20 days to buy water, money she said she does not have.

“I never budgeted for that money, and it’s such a scary thing to consider that you would have to resort to buying water when you’re already paying for the service.

“There are elderly pensioners here who don’t have that sort of money. I have lived here for 45 years, and I have never experienced such a problem.”

Another resident, Niki Rakgoadi, who has been living in the area for the past 16 years, said she still gets billed for “air” that comes through empty pipes.

